New Westbourne tourist accommodation to be built

A new two bed tourist accommodation in Westbourne has been approved by Chichester District Council.

The plans will also an educational centre be built at Mill Meadows House on Mill Lane in Westbourne.

Mr J Barker’s application would see the the building of a new two bedroom log cabin.

The log cabin will also be used an education centre as well being used for storage and a toilet for visitors to the farm.

In the design and access statement the applicant said: “The ability to accommodate this within a building on site is key to being able to expand this part of the business and so it is proposed to use the remainder of the building for this purpose.

“The provision of a two bedroom tourist accommodation in addition to the one-bed shepherds hut will provide the farm with an increased offering for small groups or families to visit and stay on the farm.

“The site offers the ability to provide a very different experience with visitors able to stay on a working farm and this is considered to be a unique experience locally.

“The provision of small accommodation such as one and two bed’s, is highly in demand in the area and the accommodation will meet this need.”

Westbourne Parish Council said that they had no objections to the plans ‘provided that it is used for the purposes of tourism and not for permanent occupation.’

Havant Borough Council also said they had no objection to the plans.