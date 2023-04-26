An Eastbourne hotel has put forward plans to expand its business with a new floor and rooftop dining area.

In an application to Eastbourne Borough Council, the New Wilmington Hotel in Compton Street is seeking planning permission to add a fifth floor to its existing building.

The extension would contain 11 new en-suite hotel rooms as well as an enclosed rooftop dining terrace, which would have enough space to accommodate 150 covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In documents submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the hotel said: “The development will bring significant economic benefits to the town and increase the amount of good quality, serviced accommodation.

Proposed extra floor for hotel

“It will provide additional employment, which comprises [seven] full time jobs. The proposal will not cause harm to the Conservation Area and any effects will be outweighed by the benefits the proposal will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is considered that both local and national policies will be complied with and it is therefore hoped that the application can be supported.”

According to the application, the rooftop dining area would be enclosed by both a glazed screen and a retractable shade.

While the application is still at a relatively early stage of the planning process, it has already gained the support of the council’s regeneration team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter of support, council regeneration officer Sara Taylor said: “The proposed planning application will enhance existing provision and add to the supply of hotel accommodation in a popular tourist area.