New Worthing beach huts on hold due to concerns about blocking sea views

Worthing Borough Council wants to build five new huts between Worthing Sailing Club and Sea View Road but this failed to win the support of its Planning Committee on Wednesday (June 22).

This followed concerns from local conservation groups and residents that new huts would block sea views.

One councillor pointed out the irony of the plans as some of the proposed huts would be located near Sea View Road.

Beach huts in Worthing

One Goring resident, Dave Rolph, objected to the plans.

He said: “It is unfair to the disabled, elderly, pram pushers, and dog walkers to reduce their view of the sea.”

Mr Rolph suggested the council look to other places with successful beach hut rentals, like Bournemouth, for inspiration.

Rather than turn down the huts, the committee decided to defer a decision until the new Labour administration has drawn up a strategy.

Richard Nowak (Con, Salvington) said: “This should have been withdrawn to give the new administration a chance to review its policies.”

If approved, two of the huts would have been sold on for private use and three would have been rented out by the council.

Emma Taylor (Lab, Heene) said this would be unfair as it would enable those who can afford a beach hut to the detriment of other seafront users.

“We’ve got a real shortage of green space in this town,” she said.

“What we do have access to are the Downs and the sea and they’re two of the few things that you can actually do in town for free.

“It’s not right to me that people with the money are able to buy up more and more of our precious space and the ability to walk along the prom and be able to see out to sea is very much restricted.”

Alongside Russ Cochran (Con, Northbrook), Ms Taylor tasked officers with improving accessibility for mobility scooters, wheelchairs, and young families instead.