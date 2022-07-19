New Worthing 'exclusive' fine-dining restaurant granted licence

Worthing Borough Council has granted Orchid House, at 14 West Avenue, permission to open and sell alcohol.

It will be run by owner and director Alex Bell and will offer fine dining, cocktails, and four guest bedrooms all on a ‘bookings only’ basis.

Orchid House is scheduled to open its doors in late August or early September.

West Avenue, Worthing

It will open seven days a week between 11am and midnight Monday to Saturday, and between 11am and 11pm on Sundays.

Alcohol will be sold between 11am and 11.30pm Monday to Saturday and between 11am and 10.30pm on Sundays.

More than 20 local residents objected to the proposals.

They were concerned about potential noise in an otherwise residential area, as well as the restaurant’s proximity to a place of worship (Friends Meeting House) and a dementia care home.

As a result of the objections, WBC’s licensing and control sub-committee discussed the application last Monday (11 July).

The committee said it had ‘listened carefully to residents’ concerns and ‘sympathised’ with them.

But members decided to grant a licence as permission was previously given for a different business venture at the property.

Members also said there would be ‘more protection from public nuisance’ as the licence comes with conditions.