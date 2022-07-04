New Worthing private members' club would be 'chic and unique hideaway'

Colibri (UK) limited has planning permission to turn 14 West Avenue into a restaurant and B&B and the company is currently applying for a premises licence from Worthing Borough Council.

Plans show the house will be converted into a restaurant with a bar, function room, outside seating, and four guest bedrooms.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A design statement says the venue will serve ’boutique wines, champagnes, and sophisticated cocktails’ and it will provide ‘exclusive fine dining’ on a ‘bookings only’ basis.

West Avenue, Worthing

“The concept aims to capture the essence of the space and luxury of a country manor combined with the exclusivity of a private members’ club where the emphasis is placed on space, luxury and privacy,” says a design statement.

“It is the intention of the owners to provide a sophisticated getaway from the busy lifestyles of our modern society; almost as though anyone entering the premises would be transported back in time to an opulent era where quality rather than quantity was the norm among the elite few.”

‘Orchid House’ will offer privacy to its clients so they can ‘discuss sensitive private or business matters completely protected from prying eyes and ears’.

Currently, the new venue is proposing to sell alcohol between 11am and 11.30pm Mondays to Saturdays and between 11am and 10.30pm on Sundays.

Opening hours would be between 11am and midnight Mondays to Saturdays and 11am to 11pm on Sundays.

WBC’s licensing and control sub-committee will make a decision on Monday (July 11) because 21 people objected to the application.

The objections are mostly from neighbours who say it is ‘not an appropriate area to open a business’ due to potential noise and anti-social behaviour.

Sussex Police has since withdrawn its objection after the owner agreed to a number of conditions.

Orchid House has since responded to objectors and invited them to an open evening at the venue.