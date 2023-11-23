The chairman of Newhaven Football Club, Martin Garry, was recently invited to Number 10 Downing Street to meet with Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, as part of the Local Levelling Up Champions Reception.

The reception was hosted by Michael Gove and local champions were invited from around the country from areas that have been beneficiaries of levelling up funding.

In 2022 a 3G pitch was installed which was paid for as part the Government’s £19.3 million Town Deal funding for the regeneration of the Newhaven and the pitch was one of the first projects to complete.

Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, nominated the Newhaven FC chair, Martin Garry, to attend as the football club has been one of the areas that levelling up funding has been invested in to.

Michael Gove MP with Martin Garry

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I am very glad that Martin was able to be recognised by the Secretary of State for his work in the community, the football club is a real community asset and I know that the 3G pitch has been very much welcomed by the local community.”

The state-of-the-art 3G playing surface has been installed at the club’s Fort Road ground and the all-important ribbon cutting was performed by Newhaven MP Maria Caulfield. The club, which is run by volunteers, has put so much work into getting the ground ready and Chairman, Martin Garry, in particular has gone above and beyond to make this happen.

The club does a huge amount for local children including mini dockers teams every Saturday morning. But there is something for everyone of all ages at the club with men’s, ladies’ and children's football and the pitch itself is available to hire for the community.

