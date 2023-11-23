Newhaven football club chairman invited to number 10 Downing Street
The reception was hosted by Michael Gove and local champions were invited from around the country from areas that have been beneficiaries of levelling up funding.
In 2022 a 3G pitch was installed which was paid for as part the Government’s £19.3 million Town Deal funding for the regeneration of the Newhaven and the pitch was one of the first projects to complete.
Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, nominated the Newhaven FC chair, Martin Garry, to attend as the football club has been one of the areas that levelling up funding has been invested in to.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “I am very glad that Martin was able to be recognised by the Secretary of State for his work in the community, the football club is a real community asset and I know that the 3G pitch has been very much welcomed by the local community.”
The state-of-the-art 3G playing surface has been installed at the club’s Fort Road ground and the all-important ribbon cutting was performed by Newhaven MP Maria Caulfield. The club, which is run by volunteers, has put so much work into getting the ground ready and Chairman, Martin Garry, in particular has gone above and beyond to make this happen.
The club does a huge amount for local children including mini dockers teams every Saturday morning. But there is something for everyone of all ages at the club with men’s, ladies’ and children's football and the pitch itself is available to hire for the community.
Michael Gove MP said: “It was fantastic to celebrate the brilliant work going on across the country to level up and strengthen our communities to grow the economy. Meeting businesses, community groups and apprentices who have all benefitted from Levelling Up projects and schemes demonstrates the importance of delivering long term solutions for local areas. It was fantastic to meet Martin Garry and hear more about how the local community is benefitting from our plan to level up this country.”