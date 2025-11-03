Newhaven incinerator plant workers plan ‘strike action’ over pay dispute

A trade union has announced upcoming ‘strike action’ at a Newhaven incinerator plant.

Unite announced that around 20 of its members at the Veolia ERF (Energy Recovery Facility) on North Quay Road are ‘exasperated’ by the company’s ‘low-ball pay offer’.

The union also called Veolia’s approach to negotiations in Acas-mediated talks ‘appalling’.

Veolia has disputed this, saying the company has been in talks with Unite since November 2024 and remains ‘keen to find a resolution’.

Unite said the ‘ERF shutdown’ consists of four weeks of walk-outs. These are planned for November 10-14 and December 15-19 in 2025 and January 12-16 and February 9-13 in 2026.

The union added that workers have been trying to negotiate a better pay deal since February.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said workers are ‘asking for something reasonable’ and said Veolia ‘is treating them with contempt’. Sharon said: “Our members simply want a pay increase that takes account of the current cost of living crisis and gives them security to pay bills and put food on the table.”

Unite regional officer Nick Owen said: “Our members do a difficult, dirty and skilled job turning household waste into electricity for the national grid.”

He said Veolia needs to recognise ‘the current inflationary pressures’ and said Unite members ‘have had enough and will now head to the picket line’.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “Veolia has good trade union relationships with five trade unions nationally, and we have established processes to negotiate on pay and conditions for our teams. In Newhaven, we are disappointed to receive notification of intermittent strike action as we have been in talks with Unite the Union since November 2024 and remain keen to find a resolution. We have proposed an offer that reflects the hard work of our team delivering essential services for residents in East Sussex.

“The site will continue to be open throughout the planned industrial action and we urge Unite to engage with their members on the proposed pay deal so we can find a resolution for our teams.”