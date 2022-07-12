Newick new build home approved

On Wednesday (July 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee approved an application to build a three-bedroom home on land between Oldaker Road and Church Road.

Plans to develop the site, which falls within the village’s conservation area and close-by to two listed properties, had previously been refused by the committee in August last year, due to councillor concerns around its access and the potential to create an overdevelopment.

The approved scheme was smaller in scale than the previous proposals (down from a four-bedroom home) and had been redesigned and repositioned on the site.

Proposed site layout of the new build home in Newick

While some members remained concerned about the proposals and its design, the committee as a whole concluded that the scheme would be an acceptable development.