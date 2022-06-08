Next steps for fighting off 700-home development on outskirts of Eastbourne

On Thursday (June 16), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee South is set to discuss whether or not the authority will defend its refusal of a 700-home development on agricultural land known as Mornings Mill Farm, Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon.

Despite a controversial call-in procedure, the scheme was refused by the council in December last year on three grounds: concerns around highways safety, concerns around flood risk; and that it would be beyond the 1998 development boundary.

Planning officers, who had recommended the scheme be approved, had advised against all three reasons at the time, saying they did not believe that they could successfully be defended at appeal.

Proposed development on the Mornings Mill Farm on the outskirts of Eastbourne

Now with an appeal hearing looming, officers say the council has been unable to secure any professional representation — either available or willing — to defend the committee’s views.

Officers say they would be unable to step into this role themselves as they would be professionally conflicted.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “There are, therefore, two options. That members nominate a councillor (or councillors) to appear at the public inquiry to give the council’s case.

“Or, alternatively, that the Planning Inspectorate be notified that the council would not defend the reasons for refusal.

“There are costs implications and reputational damage associated with either option.”