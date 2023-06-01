Edit Account-Sign Out
Nigel Farage appears on anti-Brexit advert in Eastbourne

An anti-Brexit billboard with Nigel Farage's face on it has appeared on the side of a building in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 1st Jun 2023, 14:36 BST

The billboard has been set up by campaign and activist group Led By Donkeys with a picture of the former UKIP Leader quoted saying: ‘Brexit has failed’.

The billboard is in Seaside in the town and is one of many that have appeared across the country.

Farage has been a staunch supporter of Brexit since the referendum in 2016 but recently said it "has failed" in an an interview on BBC Newsnight on May 15.

Led By Donkeys launched a crowdfunding project to display the message across the country, raising more than £80,000 to spread the word on 150 billboards nationwide.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "Brexit has failed. The argument’s over now. Let’s get the word out across the country."

Some 30,700 people from Eastbourne voted to leave in the EU referendum, compared with 22,845 remainers.

