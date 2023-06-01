An anti-Brexit billboard with Nigel Farage's face on it has appeared on the side of a building in Eastbourne.

The billboard has been set up by campaign and activist group Led By Donkeys with a picture of the former UKIP Leader quoted saying: ‘Brexit has failed’.

The billboard is in Seaside in the town and is one of many that have appeared across the country.

Farage has been a staunch supporter of Brexit since the referendum in 2016 but recently said it "has failed" in an an interview on BBC Newsnight on May 15.

Led By Donkeys launched a crowdfunding project to display the message across the country, raising more than £80,000 to spread the word on 150 billboards nationwide.

A spokesman for the organisation said: "Brexit has failed. The argument’s over now. Let’s get the word out across the country."