Mid Sussex District Council is holding a consultation event at the park from 1pm to 3pm in association with Sussex Clubs for Young People and the Purple Bus.

There are currently nine potential improvement project ideas for London Road Recreation Ground, which are listed in a ‘masterplan’.

The nine main ideas are: 1) Community hub and plaza, 2) adventure playspace, 3) youth zone/facilities, 4) informal play/skate/bike trail, 5) larger/improved carpark, 6) improved drainage to pitches, 7) swales/wetland vegetation, 8) meadows/native planting, 9) all weather paths/loops.

London Road Recreation Ground. Picture: Google Street View.

Other ideas include bug hotels and outdoor table tennis.

An MSDC spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who filled in the questionnaire about how you currently use London Road Rec and how you would like to use it in the future.”

The council said their landscape architects have listened to everyone’s comments and created a masterplan for future improvements, which will happen ‘in phases over the next few years’.

“Come along to the recreation ground on Wednesday (February 23, 1pm-3pm) to have a closer look at the plans and share your thoughts with the designers,” said the spokesperson.

Anyone who misses the event can still share their views online until March 2.