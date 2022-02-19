No ‘extra’ bin collections planned in Chichester district after Storm Eunice

Instead residents are being told to hold onto their waste – with any extra being collected on their next collection day.

In a message on its social media page Chichester District Council said it took the decision yesterday (Friday, February 18) to suspend all waste and recycling services due to the red weather warning in place with Storm Eunice bringing high winds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents have been told to keep hold of their rubbish SUS-220202-083002001

It said: “If your waste or recycling was due to be collected (on Friday), please keep hold of this.

“Our crews will be able to collect excess general waste on your next scheduled general waste collection day. Likewise, we’ll also be able to collect excess recycling on your next scheduled recycling collection day.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we’ve made this decision to keep everyone safe.”