No ‘extra’ bin collections planned in Chichester district after Storm Eunice

Instead residents are being told to hold onto their waste – with any extra being collected on their next collection day.
In a message on its social media page Chichester District Council said it took the decision yesterday (Friday, February 18) to suspend all waste and recycling services due to the red weather warning in place with Storm Eunice bringing high winds.
It said: “If your waste or recycling was due to be collected (on Friday), please keep hold of this.
“Our crews will be able to collect excess general waste on your next scheduled general waste collection day. Likewise, we’ll also be able to collect excess recycling on your next scheduled recycling collection day.
“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we’ve made this decision to keep everyone safe.”
Chichester District Council operates an alternate weekly collection system meaning waste is collected one week and recycling the next. The decision means residents will now have to keep up to four weeks’ worth of waste before it is collected.
