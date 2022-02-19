No ‘extra’ bin collections planned in Chichester district after Storm Eunice

No additional bin collection rounds have been planned in the Chichester district to pick up the waste and recycling from homes not collected yesterday as a result of Storm Eunice.

By Kelly Brown
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 8:28 am

Instead residents are being told to hold onto their waste – with any extra being collected on their next collection day.

In a message on its social media page Chichester District Council said it took the decision yesterday (Friday, February 18) to suspend all waste and recycling services due to the red weather warning in place with Storm Eunice bringing high winds.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Damage in the Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and Petworth area...
Residents have been told to keep hold of their rubbish SUS-220202-083002001

It said: “If your waste or recycling was due to be collected (on Friday), please keep hold of this.

“Our crews will be able to collect excess general waste on your next scheduled general waste collection day. Likewise, we’ll also be able to collect excess recycling on your next scheduled recycling collection day.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this may cause but we’ve made this decision to keep everyone safe.”

Chichester District Council operates an alternate weekly collection system meaning waste is collected one week and recycling the next. The decision means residents will now have to keep up to four weeks’ worth of waste before it is collected.

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Storm EuniceChichester District CouncilSussexTwitterFacebook