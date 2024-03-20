Nominations to open for Selsey Town Council by-election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If contested, the by-election will take place at the same time as the poll to elect the Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex.

The vacancy is for the North Ward seat. The nomination period will begin on Wednesday 27 March and will close at 4pm on Friday 5 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any person wishing to stand as a candidate can obtain nomination documents from Chichester District Council’s elections office by calling 01243 521010 or by emailing [email protected].

Nominations are open from Wednesday 27 March until 4pm on Friday 5 April

Nomination papers must be submitted by hand to the Returning Office at Chichester District Council and must be received by 4pm on Friday 5 April.

If contested, the by-election will take place on Thursday 2 May 2024. The successful candidate will serve on the town council until May 2027.

The polling station to be used for the by-election will be Selsey Community Leisure Centre in Manor Road.

The hours of polling will be from 7am until 10pm.