Revised proposals for the parliamentary boundaries

In the Boundary Commission for England’s initial proposals, part of the Manhood Peninsula would have moved across to a new Bognor Regis constituency, along with Tangmere, Oving and North Mundham.

Both Midhurst and Petworth would have been included with Chichester, while Graffham, Duncton and Fittleworth would have been in an ‘Arundel and Littlehampton’ seat.

However after an initial consultation the BCE has amended its proposed boundaries significantly.

Chichester would keep the entire Manhood Peninsula, and North Mundham, Oving and Tangmere will stay in the constituency.

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will be a single constituency, but North Bersted, Pagham and Shripney would be part of Chichester.

Both Midhurst and Petworth and the villages and hamlets surrounding them would be in an Arundel and South Downs seat as would Boxgrove and Halnaker.

The Commission has taken into consideration over 45,000 comments sent in by the public during the previous two stages of public consultation, and has changed nearly half of its initial proposals based on this feedback. A third and final consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5. The public are invited to view and comment on the new map at bcereviews.org.uk

The Commission is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies in England as requested by Parliament. The number of electors within each constituency currently varies widely due to population changes since the last boundary review. The 2023 Boundary Review will rebalance the number of electors each MP represents, resulting in significant change to the existing constituency map. As part of the review, the number of constituencies in England will increase from 533 to 543.

After this final consultation has closed on December 5, the Commission will analyse the responses and form its final recommendations. These will be submitted to Parliament by July 2023.