Angmering Parish Council has accused developers of trying to ‘wriggle’ out of providing affordable housing for the Manor Nursery Garden Centre development.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At an Arun District Council planning meeting on September 6, developers for 32 homes Roffey Homes, had an application to remove affordable housing provision on the site approved.

An Angmering Parish Councillor called the application a ‘mechanism to wriggle out of’ providing affordable housing for the development, calling it a national planning policy failure, and that developers had ‘never’ planned on providing affordable housing knowing they could get the provision removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parish Council objected to the application, along with 56 residents, stating a need for affordable housing specifically in Angmering.

32 Homes on old Manor Nursery Garden Centre Site

Roffey’s Managing Director said he appreciated it was not ideal’, saying development costs had gone up ‘five fold’, so affordable housing was not viable on the site, but would be provided elsewhere to make up for the 10 homes planned to be on the site.

The development will also see £200,000 spent on Angmering high street, according to the director.

The removal also saw a late stage review mechanism added to the section 106 agreement between the council and developer, stating if conditions change on the development, the uplift in forecasted profits from it will be given to the council’s affordable housing provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently a profit margin of 17.5 per cent was set by the council as an acceptable limit for those profits.