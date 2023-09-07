BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses

On-site affordable housing removed from Angmering development due to construction costs increase

Angmering Parish Council has accused developers of trying to ‘wriggle’ out of providing affordable housing for the Manor Nursery Garden Centre development.
By Thomas Hanway, local democracy reporter
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

At an Arun District Council planning meeting on September 6, developers for 32 homes Roffey Homes, had an application to remove affordable housing provision on the site approved.

An Angmering Parish Councillor called the application a ‘mechanism to wriggle out of’ providing affordable housing for the development, calling it a national planning policy failure, and that developers had ‘never’ planned on providing affordable housing knowing they could get the provision removed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Parish Council objected to the application, along with 56 residents, stating a need for affordable housing specifically in Angmering.

Most Popular
32 Homes on old Manor Nursery Garden Centre Site32 Homes on old Manor Nursery Garden Centre Site
32 Homes on old Manor Nursery Garden Centre Site

Roffey’s Managing Director said he appreciated it was not ideal’, saying development costs had gone up ‘five fold’, so affordable housing was not viable on the site, but would be provided elsewhere to make up for the 10 homes planned to be on the site.

The development will also see £200,000 spent on Angmering high street, according to the director.

The removal also saw a late stage review mechanism added to the section 106 agreement between the council and developer, stating if conditions change on the development, the uplift in forecasted profits from it will be given to the council’s affordable housing provision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Currently a profit margin of 17.5 per cent was set by the council as an acceptable limit for those profits.

A similar application was made in 2022, being refused by the council as profits were still considered high enough at the time to sustain an affordable housing provision.

Related topics:AngmeringArun District Council