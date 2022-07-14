'Once in a lifetime' Jubilee celebrations 'trashed' by Pagham developer's planning breach

Bellway contractors started work at the site, to the north of Hook Lane, over the Jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The development gained outline permission in 2019 (P/30/19/OUT) but conditions state that construction should not take place ‘at any time’ on Sundays or bank holidays.

Residents complained of their ‘once in a lifetime’ Platinum Jubilee events being ‘wrecked by dust and noise’.

Development site

Chairman of the Pagham and Aldwick Greenfields Action Movement (PAGAM), Alan Pivett, asked Arun District Council what was being done about the breach at a full council meeting on Wednesday (July 13).

“I don’t believe anyone here realises the severity of the dust issues that took place and made sure that most celebrations and parties were completely trashed for a once in a lifetime experience,” he said.

“I feel the council should be taking punitive actions to address this with financial punishment applied to such companies.”

Terence Chapman (Con, East Preston), who is chair of the Planning Committee, could not confirm if further action would be taken but said the council had asked for the works to stop.

“The planning department was first made aware of concerns from local residents just before the June bank holiday weekend and made immediate contact with the site manager,” he said.

Planning officers were told that ‘minor preparatory works’ were being carried out and they arranged to meet with the site manager the following Monday (June 6).

But Mr Chapman confirmed that ‘further, more intensive works’ continued and an inspection on June 6 found that they breached planning conditions.

The council then asked for the works to ‘cease immediately’.

“The developers were also advised that should development continue on site prior to the discharge of the conditions, then formal enforcement action would be taken through the service of a temporary stop notice,” Mr Chapman said.

Mr Chapman added that ‘no development should be taking place at this time’ and told residents to contact the planning department ‘immediately’ if it recommences.

The environmental health team also visited the site and served a notice under the Control of Pollution Act but ‘did not identify any dust impact’, according to the council.