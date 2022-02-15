Opposition continues against shared pavements at Chichester Roundabout

Local opposition remains to West Sussex County Council’s plans to create shared pavements for pedestrians and cyclists at the Sherborne Road and Westgate roundabout near Bishop Luffa School. SUS-220215-122029001

Opposition has grown to shared pavements from a range of different community groups including residents, Chi Cycle and the Chichester District Cycle Forum.

ChiCycle campaigner, Mark Record, even instructed solicitors in December 2021 to seek a judicial review of West Sussex County Council’s (WSCC) actions, however, WSCC confirmed that the planned work to the Sherborne Road/Westgate roundabout work will proceed later in 2022 as a Traffic Regulation Order has been approved.

A Freedom of Information request by ChiCycle revealed the detailed objections raised in the consultation and the basis for judicial review was that the plans ignored government guidance and that there had been insufficient consultation with disability groups.

Due to mounting legal costs and WSCC’s refusal to cap its defence costs under the Aarhus Convention, Mark Record withdrew his judicial review claim as he could not fund it further despite the generous financial support of local individuals and groups.

He said: “I am obviously disappointed that I have not been able to take this judicial review application forward to force WSCC to take account of national guidelines that provide design standards for safe, segregated cycle paths and that advise against mixing pedestrians and cyclists in urban areas.

“In my opinion, the reason for the increase in motor traffic is due to an outdated local authority attitude that – instead of preserving or improving ‘green’ infrastructure for existing and new residents alike – new housing must funnel its new traffic through existing residential areas.

“To do this, they are essentially forcing pedestrians and cyclists to get out of the way and share inadequate pavement areas, even though this goes against all national guidance.

The founder of national walking and cycling body Sustrans, John Grimshaw OBE, wrote to ChiCycle expressing his dismay at the plans.

He said: “It is a sad commentary, in this year of COP26, that the Council cannot bring themselves to extend the popular Centurion Way right through to the City Centre all to the same high quality traffic free standard – space should be taken from the highway so that the balance is shifted from cars to sustainable transport - bikes in this flat City.

Ian Swann, the Chair of the Chichester and District Cycle Forum, said: ”(I’m) deeply disappointed that concerns raised at the Whitehouse Farm Phase 1 consultation meetings were ignored and that no safe, desirable and usable cycle provision on-road has been included.

“It feels that this scheme has been pushed through to form the basis of a pending junction for a new access road, and the design does not follow the government' quot;Gear Change" guidance nor LTN1/20 guidelines.

“A fundamental redesign of the whole access road (which will function as a western relief road / de facto bypass) is probably required unless appropriate investment is made in this critical junction serving two schools and Chichester College as well as much active commuting and leisure access to and from the town.”

“WSCC have acknowledged that there is insufficient width for shared pathways at certain points of the roundabout but in their response to the objections, noted that they are not bound to comply with government guidance

Local residents supported improved crossing points, but worry that the principle of shared paths at this roundabout sets a precedent that could be used when the route of the White House Farm access road is published, linking this new 1600-home housing development with the city centre.

Sarah Quail, City Councillor and Chair of Westgate Residents’ Association said: “Westgate residents are really concerned about the speed and volume of traffic along Westgate.

“As well as being a national cycle route, Westgate is a key walking route to and from the city and we are working hard to keep this a safe and pleasant route for people on foot and on bicycles.

Westgate is not a short cut into town and through traffic – rat-runners – is not welcome.

Cyclists on pavements pose a real danger to pedestrians and whilst we welcome new crossings at the Sherborne Road/Westgate roundabout, the number of cars, bikes, elderly residents, and Bishop Luffa schoolchildren who converge on this roundabout is a real concern for us. We shall continue to press for reducing through traffic and enforcing speed limits as well as forward-looking plans which enhance safe, segregated on-road cycling that leaves pavements for people on foot!

Julia Smith (local Westgate resident and member of Westgate Residents’ Association Committee) said: “There is real concern about the principle of shared pavements for pedestrians and cyclists in urban areas - the government guidance is there for good reason yet is being ignored, and creating new shared pavements on a busy junction is just an accident waiting to happen.

“It would be much better to invest properly and invest once in good on-road safe cycling infrastructure, especially given Westgate is a key access walking &cycling route to the city and the numbers of pupils, cyclists, traffic and pedestrians that already converge on that roundabout at certain times is frightening.”