An artist's impression of the proposed 199 new homes in Southbourne.

The controversial housing development was approved in principle in 2020.

Originally the proposals were rejected in 2018 by Chichester District Council on the basis of that the development of the would be ‘directly contrary to the adopted policy and the principle of the plan-led planning system’.

The statement of refusal also went on to say: “In the absence of a signed S106 legal agreement the application makes no provision for securing the necessary affordable housing or the infrastructure obligations it generates.

But the developer successfully appealed to the independent planning inspectorate which overturned the council’s decision in March 2020.

The new legal agreement for the appeal said it would ‘secure the provision of affordable housing as part of the development and to make financial contributions towards local infrastructure as far as is reasonable’.

The latest planning application proposes to provide a mix of housing approximately of five per cent one bedroom houses, 30 per cent two bedroom houses, 45 per cent three bedroom housing and 20 per cent four plus bedroom houses.

However the new application has already been met with opposition with one commenter being in ‘utter dismay of the proposed plans.’

Mr Lez Brotherston, from Nutbourne, said: “It is with continuing dismay that I see more and more applications to develop the green fields around Southbourne.

“It’s a suggested development that would be detrimental and would change the very nature of Southbourne village.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 22/00157/REM