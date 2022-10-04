Outline plans submitted for 280 new homes in East Wittering

Outline plans have been submitted for 280 new homes in East Wittering.

The plans would see a a development of 280 new residential dwellings comprising a mix of one to four bed properties and floorspace suitable for retail or community use on Stubcroft Farm in East Wittering.

The Outline proposal also seeks permission for the construction of a 45 bedroom sheltered living scheme.

The dwellings would consist of bungalows, two and two and a half storey properties alongside a small number of apartments. 30 percent of the 84 properties would be provided as affordable homes.

In total, the application is proposing: 15 two-bed properties, 132 three-bed properties, 49 four-bed properties, 14, one-bed properties and seven two-bed properties.

There will also be affordable shared ownership and rented accommodations as part of the development.

These would consist of: ten one-bed properties, 26 two-bed properties, 24 three-bed properties and three four-bed properties.

To the north of the proposed sheltered living scheme, and adjacent to the Hilton Park Business Centre, approximately 20,000 square feet of floorspace is proposed to be used flexibly for retail and community uses.

The 45 bedroom sheltered living scheme would be located adjacent to Church Road towards the northern end of the development with parking.

The shelter would include a mix of one and two bedroom apartments. The apartments would be sold by the applicant with a lease containing an age restriction which ensures that only people of 60 years or over, or those of 60 years or over with a spouse of partner of at least 55, can live in the development.

The development on the farm would be accessed via the creation of a new single access point onto Church Road.

To facilitate pedestrian and cycle access, a two metre wide pedestrian footway would be provided on the northern side of the access road with a 3 metre wide footway/cycleway provided on the southern side.

Footway and cycle links would be provided onto Church Farm Road and Wessex Avenue which will also serve as routes for emergency access.

Improvements along Church Road are also being proposed to the existing gateway feature and pedestrian crossing provide an improved pedestrian crossing for residents of Sandpiper Walk.

The outline plans have already been met with some opposition from the local populace.

Mrs Geraldine and Mr Paul Harrington from Tower Place in West Wittering said: “Why oh why? Planning on such a large scale both sides of Church Road, not only takes

the beauty of open fields away, it will effectively make approach to East Wittering Village no more than a concrete jungle!”

“Surely previous objections should have been listened to but obviously not.

"Again, the infrastructure of the area is not suitable,

“Transport, doctors, dentists, sewage, holiday extra visitors , this is basically, as was originally intended, a small village, it is now almost bordering on a town which still in the isolated position of being on a Peninsular which by all accounts with sea levels due to rise as indicated by environmentalists will eventually be taken by the sea.

“This all goes down to not hearing peoples views and sense, but being led by developers, builders, etc and it's about time objections were taken seriously.”

