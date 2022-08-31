Payment for East Sussex care workers struggling to put fuel in their cars

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the county there are more than 2,200 care workers employed by independent sector home care providers.

They provide personal care to individuals across the county, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

At any one time in the region of 2,200 vulnerable adults receive home care commissioned by the adult social care and health department in East Sussex.

Beyond that, there are many individuals who arrange and fund their own home care, allowing them to remain living in their own homes.

Nationally the Homecare Association surveyed its members in the spring, with more than one in five stating care workers had either given notice, intended to look for work elsewhere or had already done so ‘because they cannot afford to put fuel in their cars’.

Meanwhile 92 per cent of providers were either concerned or very concerned about the effect of the rise in fuel costs on the financial viability of their company.

In East Sussex, the county council says it is aware that a number of home care workers have recently left their organisations in favour of working in care homes, which are fixed site and therefore do not require travelling between clients homes.

ESCC is proposing a one-off payment of £150 gross to all independent sector home care staff in East Sussex. This is due to be signed off by the lead member for adult social care and health on Tuesday (September 6).

An officers’ report said: “The recent increase in fuel prices poses a significant challenge to home care companies in terms of recruitment and retention.

"Professional care workers who have to drive between clients to provide home care now face substantial increases in the cost they incur in fuelling their

cars.”

This would cost around £337,200 and would be funded from one-off adult social care reserves.