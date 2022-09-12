Peacehaven housing development approved

On Wednesday (September 7), Lewes District Council’s planning committee considered plans to build two four-bedroom houses and six two-bedroom bungalows on land either side of Downs Walk.

While recommended for approval, the scheme had seen significant objections from both local residents and Peacehaven Town Council, at least partly because it would be built on land outside Peacehaven’s development boundary. The town council argued it would be ‘premature’ to approve it as a result, because the land and development boundary are being considered as part of both the district council’s local plan process and its own neighbourhood plan.

These concerns were shared in part by Cllr Laurence O’Connor (Lab), who said: “It is small-scale and it does reflect Downs Walk and the buildings that way, but I have to say I have grave concerns because it is outside the [planning] boundary. I know local people will think this is the thin end of the wedge and the whole of the valley will be developed.”

Downs Walk, Peacehaven

Objectors had also raised concerns around the ecological impact of developing the site, which residents say was cleared of vegetation prior to the application and ecological assessment. In light of these concerns, officers recommended that an additional condition require a further such assessment if work did not begin within six months of the scheme being approved.

Ultimately, committee members felt there was little wrong with the proposal and approved the scheme on a majority vote.

Cllr Steve Saunders (Ind) said: “I like this development. I like the way the applicant has overcome environmental and renewable concerns that we might have had.”