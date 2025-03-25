Peacehaven public toilets get ‘proper overhaul’ in extensive upgrade after arson attack

Lewes District Councillors have have welcomed the extensive refurbishment of public toilets after they were damaged in an arson attack.

The facilities can be found in Roderick Avenue.

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “These facilities have undergone a proper overhaul and are greatly improved. We understand how important clean and accessible public toilets are to our community and this refurbishment is part of our commitment to providing facilities that meet public needs.”

The council said disability support features have been added, alongside ‘wider renovations and redecorations’. They said new baby changing units have been installed in both the ladies’ and gents’ facilities and security has been enhanced.

Councillor Wendy Maples (right) and others welcome the refurbishment of public toilets in Roderick Avenue, Peacehaven

Outside, overhead lighting and new bicycle stands have been installed, while native wild thyme has been planted near the bike racks. The council called the area a ‘test bed’ to see whether low-maintenance native plants can be used to enhance or even replace hardstanding to improve appearance and drainage without increasing costs.