Permanent closure of Horsham car park agreed

The car park, in London Road, which was used by season ticket holders, was closed during the pandemic and the site used as an NHS Covid-19 testing centre.

Now the council aims to look at alternative uses for the land.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Thursday (September 29), Tong Hogben, cabinet member for finance & parking, said there were no signs of a recovery in season ticket sales.

London Road Car Park in Horsham

He added: “This car park hasn’t been used for two years.

“We do have an obligation and legal requirement as a council to make best use of our assets and best use of our land.”

Mr Hogben said there had been a ‘very healthy recovery’ of car park usage in general in the town centre.

Changes to working habits, though – with more people working from home or only going to the office a few times a week – meant fewer people were using commuter car parks and fewer were buying season tickets.

London Road car park has 36 spaces for season ticket holders Monday to Friday, pay and display maximum stay of up to two hours on a Saturday and a pay and display £1.70 all day charge on a Sunday.

A number of previous season ticket users fed back that they find the car park very convenient for popping in and out of the office, while the Methodist Church also highlighted operational challenges, especially for people who are mobility impaired.