Permission sought to replace rotten wooden planks on Shoreham footbridge

West Sussex County Council’s public rights of way team has submitted an application to Adur District Council for the works to the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge as listed building consent is required.

According to the application, the bridge was fitted with an anti-slip measure due to concerns about the slippery surface of the existing deck planks.

This has been completed but in places there is a need to in-fill some of the gaps and holes in some of the timber boards to ensure the bridge surface is safe to use.

Example of rotten wooden plans on the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge

The contractor undertaking the anti-slip works has sought a methodology from Solent Protective Coatings Ltd to carry out the further repair works and these have been approved by WSCC’s highways structure engineer.