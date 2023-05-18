Edit Account-Sign Out
Petition calls for Eastbourne road to converted to one-way traffic

Calls for a new one-way road in Eastbourne are set for consideration by a senior county councillor next week.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 18th May 2023, 09:26 BST

On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for Ocklynge Road — a narrow residential road in Eastbourne’s Old Town area —to be made into a one-way road system.

The petition also calls for both a new pedestrian crossing and “traffic calming measures”, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

While the final decision falls with Cllr Dowling, county council officers say such works would not be “a priority” for the authority given its limited resources, so would not normally be included in its annual works programme.

Ocklynge RoadOcklynge Road
Officers also point to crash data, which show there have been no crashes on the road for the three-year period up to January 2023.

Petitioners would be encouraged to look into bringing the measures forward through a community match funding bid.

