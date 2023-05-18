Calls for a new one-way road in Eastbourne are set for consideration by a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for Ocklynge Road — a narrow residential road in Eastbourne’s Old Town area —to be made into a one-way road system.

The petition also calls for both a new pedestrian crossing and “traffic calming measures”, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

While the final decision falls with Cllr Dowling, county council officers say such works would not be “a priority” for the authority given its limited resources, so would not normally be included in its annual works programme.

Ocklynge Road

Officers also point to crash data, which show there have been no crashes on the road for the three-year period up to January 2023.