Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Paul Cattermole: S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’

Petition calls for new one-way road in Hailsham

Calls for a new one-way road system in Hailsham are set for consideration by a senior county councillor next week.

By Huw Oxburgh, local democracy reporter
Published 18th May 2023, 09:32 BST

On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for Garfield Road to be made into a one-way road.

The petition also calls on the council to reduce the road’s speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the final decision falls with Cllr Dowling, county council officers say such works would not be “a priority” for the authority given its limited resources, so would not normally be included in its annual works programme.

Most Popular
Garfield Road, HailshamGarfield Road, Hailsham
Garfield Road, Hailsham

Officers also point to crash data supplied by police, which show there have been no crashes on the road for the three-year period up to January 2023.

They also said that a recent speed survey showed the average speed of motorists using the road was already fairly low.

Related topics:PetitionHailshamEast Sussex County Council