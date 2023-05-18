Calls for a new one-way road system in Hailsham are set for consideration by a senior county councillor next week.

On Monday (May 22), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is set to consider a petition calling for Garfield Road to be made into a one-way road.

The petition also calls on the council to reduce the road’s speed limit from 30 mph to 20 mph, something campaigners say would improve highway safety.

While the final decision falls with Cllr Dowling, county council officers say such works would not be “a priority” for the authority given its limited resources, so would not normally be included in its annual works programme.

Garfield Road, Hailsham

Officers also point to crash data supplied by police, which show there have been no crashes on the road for the three-year period up to January 2023.