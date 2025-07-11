Petition launched following concerns that Brighton and Hove City Council wants to take over parts of Lewes district

Lewes District Council (LDC) has started a petition, saying that Brighton and Hove City Council (BHCC) is proposing to take over parts of the Lewes district.

In a press release issued on Thursday, July 10, LDC said BHCC ‘is consulting with city residents over a proposal to take over parts of Lewes district – namely Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven’.

People can view the petition at www.change.org/p/stop-brighton-hove-city-council-takeover-of-lewes-district.

LDC said the move is a response to the government’s Local Government Reorganisation and said residents in the affected areas are excluded from taking part in the consultation.

Newhaven High Street. Photo by Peter Cripps

LDC Leader Zoe Nicholson said: “This follows zero consultation with Lewes District Council and no consultation with our residents to see if they want to become part of a Brighton dumping ground. The fact is, Brighton has a housing crisis and they plan to solve it by building tens of thousands of houses in Lewes district. I will stand up for our residents and fight this every step of the way.”

LDC Deputy Leader Christine Robinson said: “It is totally wrong and deeply concerning that the people living in Kingston, East Saltdean, Peacehaven, Telscombe, and Newhaven are being deliberately excluded from this consultation. Do they want to become a suburb of Brighton?”

She said: “We are here to serve the people of Lewes district, and we will not allow our green spaces to become a backdoor solution to Brighton's housing crisis. We believe in local democracy and ensuring our residents have a genuine say in what happens to their homes and communities.”

Brighton and Hove City Council have been approached for comment.