Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eco-developer Human Nature applied to redevelop the former Phoenix Ironworks and associated buildings, which have been derelict for more than 20 years.

The South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) approved the plan on Thursday, February 15, subject to planning conditions, having originally received the detailed application on February 7, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In October last year the SDNPA voted to defer their decision, asking for more information from the applicant.

An aerial render of the Phoenix Industrial Estate site in Lewes for redevelopment. Photo: Human Nature

At the time they said: “Our officers have worked hard and very openly with the applicant – and the report itself is very open – to try to ensure Lewes gets the high-quality, sustainable, climate-friendly scheme it deserves.”

The SDNPA called the decision to defer ‘highly unusual’, but wanted to give the applicant the chance to meet important technical requirements and provide certainty about what would be delivered.

Jonathan Smales, founder and CEO of Human Nature, said: “We’re delighted to receive planning permission from the South Downs National Park and for the opportunity to create this new neighbourhood in our wonderful hometown of Lewes. Much will be written about how the Phoenix finds new ways of addressing sustainability imperatives, but first and foremost this will be a place that serves the town, providing good homes – including by far the largest amount of affordable housing in the Park – jobs and training for young people, and beautiful public spaces for everyone to enjoy.

An artist's impression of the Phoenix Industrial Estate redevelopment. Picture: Ash Sakuka

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, the development will create a huge economic uplift for the town, totalling £30m of contributions secured in legal agreements, including flood defences, a new bridge across the river, and walking, wheeling and cycling connections to the rest of the town.”

He said: “It’s important to acknowledge the fantastic role played by Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District and her executive team and also the many local town councillors such as Adrian Ross, Wendy Maples, Imogen Makepeace, Roy Shaw, Janet Barr, Merlin Milner and many others who have given terrific advice, steers and support through the whole process.”

Before the planning committee, Human Nature said planning officers had made a recommendation for approval, subject to section 106 agreements and resolution of outstanding issues with National Highways. The developer said the section 106 agreement turns ambitions and promises into legal obligations. These include: 30 per cent affordable housing, including 92 Lewes Low Cost Homes; provision for shared mobility services; a commitment to sustainable construction practices; clarification of public rights of access to the Phoenix; an outline estate management plan; and financial obligations to improve town infrastructure.

The plan will transform the North Street Industrial Estate into a hybrid, residential-led, mixed-use development. Phase one is for demolition of existing buildings, creation of flood defences, highway improvements, new bus layby off Phoenix Causeway and construction of 44 dwellings up to five storeys. Phases two and three are for 641 dwellings, business, medical and health facilities, a hotel, creative space, leisure, restaurant, retail, day nursery, energy centre, parking and entry into a mobility service hub.

The public exhibition of the plans for the Phoenix Industrial Estate redevelopment in 2022. Photo: Human Nature

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDNPA said some highway issues are ‘still to be fully resolved’, including trip rates, transport modelling for Lewes and the A27, and traffic mitigation measures. But they said if those highway matters are ‘satisfactorily addressed’ within six months, full planning permission can be granted.

Tim Slaney, SDNPA chief executive, said: “This a hugely important and strategic site in Lewes, that is crying out for redevelopment and bringing a new vitality to the area. We’re pleased to have reached a positive outcome on this groundbreaking and complex planning application, working with the owners of the site and many partners.”