He addressed supporters at Eastbourne Pier this morning (May 24) where he claimed that the Conservatives are ‘running scared’.

He was joined by Josh Babarinde, the Lib Dem candidate for the constituency, as they walked down the promenade with ice creams.

He said news that Wokingham MP John Redwood will not be standing in the General Election is a sign that the Tories ‘know we’re going to win’.

Mr Davey said: “The thing is, the Conservatives are running scared of us, the news today that John Redwood isn’t prepared to stand and be held accountable in Wokingham. I think it’s a sign that he and the Conservatives know that we’re going to win in Wokingham, just as we’re gonna win here in Eastbourne, so we’re very, very excited about this election.”

Eastbourne is one of the Conservative seats the Lib Dems are targeting. The party came second behind Conservative MP Caroline Ansell by more than 4,000 votes in 2019.

Mr Davey added: “Everybody knows now that if you want to beat the Conservatives, you vote Liberal Democrat.

"We are determined to beat as many Conservative MPs as we possibly can.”

The Lib Dem leader also spoke about his party’s policies and ruled out any cooperation with the Conservative party for a future coalition government.

He said: “This election is about getting rid of the Conservative government.

“And now we have the chance for change and the Liberal Democrats are going to really go for this in this election.”

1 . Pictures: Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey visits Eastbourne ahead of General Election EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey poses on the beach during a visit to the marginal seat of Eastbourne on May 24, 2024 in Eastbourne, England. The Liberal Democrats are targeting Conservative marginal seats along the South Coast in the upcoming general election on July 4th. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Photo: Dan Kitwood

