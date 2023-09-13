Plans for a housing development in Northiam have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published on Monday (September 11), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with a housing development in Station Road, Northiam.

The proposals, which had been refused by Rother District Council in February last year, involved replacing an existing bungalow — known as The Cedars — with two new homes.

While details of these replacement buildings had not been provided as part of the outline application, the council reached the view that the site would become “dense and cramped” as a result of an additional property.

An illustrative design of the site included within the application

This view was shared by the planning inspector. In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “Whilst the application is outline with all matters reserved, it is highly likely that the proposed development would lead to the site being more densely developed.

“The increase in the number of dwellings is also likely to lead to increased activity and domestic paraphernalia which would have a suburbanising effect on the site. These factors combined, would be contrary to the existing open and verdant character.”

They added: “For the above reasons, the proposed development would have a harmful effect on the character and appearance of the area and would not conserve or enhance the landscape and scenic beauty of the [High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty].”