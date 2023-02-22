Berkeley Homes has withdrawn its plans for 1,500 new homes on greenfields north-west of Southwater much to the delight of villagers.

Part of the site proposed for housing by Berkeley

Last October it submitted a formal planning application to Horsham District Council for the development.

As well as the 1,500 houses, the company proposed to build a nursery, primary and secondary schools, sports and leisure facilities, a community hub, shops and five gypsy and traveller pitches. It says it will also earmark land for business use.

However in a letter to council officers, Berkeley’s agent confirmed the company has decided to withdraw its plans, at least for now.

In a joint statement, councillors Billy Greening, Claire Vickers and Ian Stannard said: “As your local councillors, we are all absolutely delighted that Berkeley Homes have withdrawn their application for 1,500 homes in Southwater.

“The application has been withdrawn by Berkeley Homes because HDC Planning Officers would have recommended refusal of the application and that this recommendation would have been overwhelmingly supported by councillors.

“The reasons for refusal were many but include:

“The principle of development being contrary to HDC policy, unsustainable growth in Southwater, heritage harm, water neutrality, no completed legal agreement for affordable housing and infrastructure, loss of tress, insufficient information for provisions for young people and more. The officer’s report was comprehensive.

“We were all extremely disappointed that without consultation, Berkeley Homes submitted this application, which would have doubled the size of our village and was overwhelmingly opposed by residents - as 88 per cent of people who responded to the consultation did not support the proposals. We hope that now Southwater is given time to breathe, respecting the Neighbourhood Plan that the people of Southwater voted on in 2021.

“This is a victory for normal people and the pinnacle of my time as your councillor. For those who supported us and said no, signed the petitions, who made their voices heard, this is a victory for us. Enough is enough.

“Southwater has had too much development and this decision from the council and the retreat of Berkeley Homes vindicates that. We all know the threat will not go away forever, but the tide has gone out, I am so pleased for us all. A victory Southwater.”