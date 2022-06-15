Plans for 200 homes south of Hailsham resubmitted after previous refusal

Permission has already been granted for a number of sites south of the town, including for the first two phases of 400 homes at Ersham Park and 100 homes at Cuckoo Fields.

However a third phase for 200 homes west of Station Road proved too much for Wealden District Council’s planning committee south as it refused outline permission in February.

Officers highlighted how a number of highways improvements had been secured when the first two phases were granted outline permission, which the third phase would benefit from.

Artist's impression of proposed development of 200 homes west of Station Road, Hailsham

But members of the public and a number of councillors raised concerns about the existing traffic problems with Station Road and the belief these would be exacerbated by hundreds of new homes.

Since then, the council has been preparing to defend the committee’s decision at appeal. However, officers say the council has been unable to find a highways consultant willing to defend the committee’s argument.

Instead of officers defending the refusal, the unusual step has been taken to name six councillors who could act as the council’s representatives at the appeal proceedings.

But now the developer has resubmitted the application in the hope the council comes to a different decision before the appeal is determined.

The new application concludes: “In terms of the proposed land use, the site lies within the defined policy for built up area in the emerging local plan

adjacent to land allocated for housing development to the north and west of the site. It is well located on main routes into the town, to existing facilities and services, and will deliver a logical and sustainable extension to the built up area of Hailsham.

“It has been shown that the layout responds to the constraints and opportunities for the site. This response has been delivered with a strong vision and will reinforce the character of Hailsham and the wider area and aims to raise the quality of built form and design in the local area.”