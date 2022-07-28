Plans for 50 retirement living apartments in centre of Haywards Heath

McCarthy Stone wants to knock down Maxwelton House, a commercial office building, in Boltro Road opposite the library and redevelop the site.

Its planning application to Mid Sussex District Council says: "This model has been developed to offer an aspirational and needs-based choice for homeowners over the age of 60, significantly increasing the housing choice available for local people wishing to downsize.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This type of development offers an attractive housing alternative for homeowners who might have previously considered moving to a more traditional type of care home scheme.”

McCarthy Stone plans for 50 retirement living apartments in Boltro Road, Haywards Heath

A previous application for a seven-storey block of 54 flats was supported by the council’s planning committee in April 2021, but a legal agreement has yet to be signed.

As well as offices, the site includes a detached residential dwelling which has already been demolished, and a car park.

McCarthy Stone developments offer a communal bistro and lounge area on the ground floor with direct access to an outdoor patio. This will be to the west of the building facing on to Boltro Road in a sunken external terrace between the building and footpath.

The application says: “Feature tree planting along this elevation will soften the aspect from the street and provide a more pleasant, greener outlook than existing.”

Vehicular access will remain in the same location on the northern boundary with Winkfield Court and a mature hedge will be retained and enhanced.

A total of 23 car parking spaces including visitor parking would be provided, with two large spaces next to the pedestrian entrances for use by disabled drivers and passengers.

The application concludes: “The proposed scheme will provide new housing for a specific age group, which will have a positive impact on the diversity of the housing types available in Haywards Heath and tailored to its elderly residents.

“It is considered that the proposals could add positively to the Boltro Road streetscape while respecting the scale and character of local buildings.

“The image shows the extensive ‘animation’ of the building’s form. The architectural treatment of the proposal defines the street pattern and provides an attractive residential unit along Boltro Road, addressing the civic buildings on the opposite side of the road.”