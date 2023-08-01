Middleton-on-Sea could see 67 new homes near Ancton Lane, according to recent plans.

The site is near a cluster of heritage, grade two listed buildings, off or near Ancton Lane, with some buildings on locally listed Elm Farm to be demolished for being ‘dangerously dilapidated’, with the two barns on the farm to be converted into leasable storage units for residents.

The plans are for 67 two-to-three-storey homes, with two, three or four bedrooms with 30 per cent affordable housing, as well as new public and play spaces alongside dedicated ecological and wetland areas – which would include bee bricks, hedgehog highways and bird boxes.

The development will have a single access road at the western end of the site, with the widening of Acton Lane at several bends and points near the development to accommodate the additional traffic and 157 planned parking spaces.

Middleton 67 Home Development on Elm Farm, Acton Lane (Image: Arun planning portal)

The developer, Kinstead Developments LLP, is a 30 year joint venture partnership started in 2021 between Lovell Partnerships and West Sussex County Council, meant to help delivery of housing targets and develop undeveloped parts of West Sussex.

Kinstead said their emphasis is on the environmental, heritage and area character protection for this development as well as trying to accommodate for congestion issues created by it.

Six letters of objection have been received for the plans from residents unhappy with added traffic congestion, overdevelopment, oversubscribed services such as surgeries and schools potentially getting worse and drainage issues, since the site is on a floodplain.

