Plans for 73 Southwater homes could be refused again ahead of appeal

An outline application from Reside Developments Ltd, for the site at Woodfords, in Shipley Road, was refused by the council last April on grounds including its countryside location.

Since the refusal, a number of things have changed.

Reside has launched an appeal to the planning inspector and the council can no longer demonstrate that it has a five-year supply of deliverable housing land.

Proposed development site east of Shipley Road (Google Maps)

The latter would stand against the council during the appeal.

Usually this would leave the authority waiting with bated breath on the inspector’s decision.

But a position statement on water neutrality, which was published by Natural England in the autumn, changed the playing field.

Now applicants have to show that their developments would not increase demand on water supplies.

Horsham, which was identified by the Environment Agency as being in an area of serious water stress, is supplied by Southern Water from its Sussex North Water Resource Zone.

Essentially, the fear is that the current rate of water abstraction – the process of taking water from surface or underground sources – is having an impact on protected sites in the Arun Valley.

So during a meeting of the planning committee on Wednesday March 1, members will be asked to approve another reason to refuse the application, this time on water neutrality grounds.

A report to the planning committee said that, as the appeal documents filed by Reside did not include a Water Neutrality Statement, it was ‘not possible to conclude with sufficient certainty’ that the development would not harm the integrity of those sites.

If the committee agrees, this would be the second application from Reside to fall foul of the water concerns.

Last week, plans for 81 homes in Partridge Green were refused for a second time, for exactly the same reason.