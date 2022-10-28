Reserved matters plans for 75 new homes in Selsey have been submitted.

Housebuilding company Persimmon Homes has already secured planning permission from Chichester District Council for a new housing development of 119 houses in the land East of Manor Road – and has submitted reserved matters plans for 74 homes to be built as well.

New access from Manor Road, public open spaces, landscaping and associated works have also been approved as part of phase one in the new Manor Gardens development.

The 74 new homes come as part of the second phase of development at Manor Gardens.

The site will have two publicly accessible play areas and Persimmon will be making contributions of £175,392 toward improvements on the A27 and £170,000 to mitigate the impact of Recreational Disturbance, in addition to over £1.2 million to fund infrastructure improvements in the district.

The proposal would provide 74 dwellings comprising of 52 market dwellings which includes: nine two-bed houses and flats, 29 three-bed houses and 14 four-bed houses.

The remaining 22 dwellings would be affordable housing and would comprise of: six one-bed flats, eight two-bed houses and flats, six three-bed house and two four-bed houses.

Of the 74 new homes, 30 per cent would be affordable accommodations.

This would consist of seven shared ownership houses which includes: three one-bed flats, three two-bed flats and one four-bed house.

15 dwellings will be affordable rent properties and will include: three one-bed flats, three two-bed flats, two two-bed houses, five three-bed houses and two four-bed houses.