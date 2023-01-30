A new hotel is on its way to Chichester following reserved plans being approved by Chichester District Council.

The new hotel will come as part of major redevelopment work done to the former fuel depot on Bognor Road.

Outlining planning permission was granted by Chichester District Council on April 24, 2021.

The major redevelopment will also see business, employment, leisure, food and drink and car parking facilities all built on the site at Bognor Road.

The building works will see an 84-room Premier Inn as well as a new Beefeater be built on site.

An industrial estate, Costa Coffee, Drive-Thru and a gym will all make up part of the building facilities at the new build.

The proposed Hotel comprises 84 bedrooms located across four floors.

Accessible bedrooms and Interconnecting Rooms are provided on the ground floor, in addition to communal areas, which include the Reception, Lobby and Office.

Two lifts and two stairwells provide vertical circulation to the upper floors and there is also a Plant Room and Main Linen/Staff Room on the ground floor.

The ground floor would provide 18 bedrooms while all the upper floors would all contain 22 bedrooms.

Similarly, a Linen Room is provided on all floors, in addition to a Comms and Store Room.

The third floor provides access to the roof via a stair and an alternative means of escape is considered by a ladder located within the main stairwell.

Adjacent to the hotel, the Beefeater would provides 196 patrons and would be specifically designed to cater for both walk in and restaurant guests.

An outdoor seating area is provided to the south of the restaurant while a dedicated and enclosed service yard to the rear serves both the hotel and restaurant.

Outside, 111 car parking spaces would be provided which would include eight accessible spaces (one per accessible bedroom and three per restaurant) and 11 electric car charging spaces.

A taxi drop off and pick up bay would be located adjacent to the main hotel entrance and a cycle shelter would be located adjacent to Bognor Road.