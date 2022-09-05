Plans for an office conversion in Chichester submitted

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for an office conversion in the heart of Chichester city centre have been submitted.

The converted offices above Timpsons on South Street would be converted into a new flat.

In the design and access statement, developers, Smith Simmons and Partners wrote: “The current offices to the first and second floors at 8 South Street have been vacant for approximately four years and would be replaced by a two bedroom flat to provide additional residential accommodation within a city centre location.

"The office premise has been underutilised due to its small scale and lack of modern facilities.

"Since the substantial changes to working culture impacted by the 2019 Covid-19 pandemic, and new working from home opportunities arising, the owner considers there is little potential to find a new commercial tenant.”