On Thursday (January 19), Wealden District Council’s Planning Committee North unanimously approved an application related to Trading Boundaries — an antiques showroom based within a grade II listed former Georgian coaching inn in Sheffield Green, near Fletching.
The application was a revised version of plans previously approved in 2020, which would have seen the creation of 15 “boutique” bed and breakfast rooms on the site.
Since then, the applicant’s plans have evolved, reducing the rooms down to 12 while using the ground floor of a former dairy to be used as a function room for weddings.
While the changes were significant enough to warrant the plans returning to the committee for a fresh appraisal, councillors felt the scheme was broadly in line with the already approved plans.
As a result, the revised scheme was unanimously approved.