Plans for Crawley building's extra storeys to go to appeal
An appeal has been launched after Crawley Borough Council refused an application to add two floors of flats to a four-storey building in the town centre.
The prior approval application from Colmer 1 Ltd for Belgrave House, in Station Way, was refused in April.
Permission was given last year for the former office block to be converted into 33 flats but planning officers felt the addition of another 11 would create an ‘awkward, top heavy, poorly proportioned’ look to the building.
The council has now received notification from the Planning Inspectorate that an appeal has been lodged.
Most Popular
Officers have until November 1 to submit a statement to the inspector, who will then arrange to visit the site before making a decision.
The building, which is on the opposite side of the road to the railway station, was put up for auction back in 2020.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2022/0077/CND.