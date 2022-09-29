Plans for Crawley building's extra storeys to go to appeal

The prior approval application from Colmer 1 Ltd for Belgrave House, in Station Way, was refused in April.

Permission was given last year for the former office block to be converted into 33 flats but planning officers felt the addition of another 11 would create an ‘awkward, top heavy, poorly proportioned’ look to the building.

The council has now received notification from the Planning Inspectorate that an appeal has been lodged.

Belgrave House, in Station Way, Crawley

Officers have until November 1 to submit a statement to the inspector, who will then arrange to visit the site before making a decision.

The building, which is on the opposite side of the road to the railway station, was put up for auction back in 2020.