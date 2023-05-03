Eight new homes will be not be built in the heart of Eastbourne after proposed plans were withdrawn following objections from local residents.

The eight new houses would have been built on The Avenue in Eastbourne following the demolition of the Annex building currently there.

The site consists of a two-storey building previously in use as offices to support the healthcare uses on the adjoining site, and a small outbuilding to the south.

The site has previously been in use as office space to support the healthcare uses on the adjoining site. The building is now vacant, and has been declared as surplus to the operational healthcare requirements of the NHS by healthcare commissioners

The application proposed permission in principle for the demolition of the existing building and the redevelopment of the site to provide up to eight residential dwellings.

Plans were, however, met with opposition by members of the local public.

Allan Nixon said: “The height of this proposed building is too high. It would block my current view from my apartment opposite and is higher than any other properties that side of the road. I strongly disagree with this being allowed to go ahead.”

Sharon Clay also strongly disagreed to the plans saying: “I strongly disagree with the current proposal, primarily with regard to access via Wharf Road and bins.

“The entrance to Wharf Road is impassable most days and is a constant irritant. To add access to more properties here would be both adding to the existing congestion and likely to prevent access for emptying bins.

“In addition a 4 storey is not with in keeping with this area it’s too high blocking light and views for local residents.”

Fidelma Harris-Harling also objected saying: “The plans indicate the entrance to these flats is in Wharf Road, and do not include parking facilities for the new residents.

“Wharf Road is already extremely dangerous and difficult to negotiate due to traffic congestion, with delivery vans and other vehicles linked to the funeral directors and local shops.

"Too often the bins are NOT collected CURRENTLY due to blockages in the road - the lorries simply cant get through.”