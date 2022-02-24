Plans for five new houses in Earnley approved

Plans for five new houses in Earnley have been approved by Chichester District Council. SUS-220224-160627001

The plans will also see the demolition of the existing property on Almodington Lane in Earnley.

The proposal will also see the development of five family homes with garages and live/work plots across the site.

The 1.55 hectacre site is located on the former Earnley Butterfly, Birds and Beasts Visitor Attraction.

Two three-bed properties will be built on the South of the site with three five-bed houses to the North.

Earnley Parish Council, in a statement said that they “supported the application due to advance technology and sustainability of this unique development, including the work life balance aspect.”

The application has also been supported by many other members of the community, Mr Jamie Eynon from Earnley said that he was “very glad to see that this site is going to be developed. It’s been an eyesore for ages.

“The drawings look like the new houses will suit what is principally a rural location and will be a huge improvement on the current buildings which look sad and dilapidated.”

Mrs Caroline O’Dwyer, from Earnley also echoed support for the application due to the development being ‘sympathetic to the rural surrounding area and will significantly improve the visual appearance of the site which has been in a state of disrepair for many years.’

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference 20/03289/FUL