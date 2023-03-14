Plans for the building of four new homes in a West Sussex village has been refused.

The proposal would have removed all the buildings located along the southern boundary of the site, and to erect a replacement workshop building in the centre of the site so that it sits fully within the Old Creamery site on Glasshouse Lane in Kirdford.

Two pairs of semi-detached dwellings would have been erected along the southern boundary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The northern pair of buildings would have been two-bed, two storey properties with identical layouts while the southern pair would have been configured in an L-shape, with the northern arm comprising a 2 bed dwelling of the same size and layout as the other pair.

Plans for the building of four new homes in a West Sussex village has been refused.

In its statement of refusal, a spokesperson for Chichester District Council said: “It has not been demonstrated that the proposed dwellings require a countryside location, nor that it is required to meet an essential, small and local need. In addition, the proposal would result in the loss of the employment site, which has been inadequately justified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal by reason of size, scale and layout of proposed dwellings, the dominance of hardstanding, its poor relationship with its neighbouring commercial uses, the poor detailed design and choice of materials, the lack of private amenity space and means of enclosure, would result in an over-development of the site and an unneighbourly and unsatisfactory living environment, which would be distinctly at odds with and fail to conserve or enhance the distinct character and appearance of the Kirdford Conservation Area.”