Plans for new 32 house development in Loxwood submitted

Plans for a new 32 house development have been submitted to Chichester District Council.

The residential development would take place on the land at Little Farm in Loxwood.

The development aims to provide “32 residential dwellings, with associated access, parking, landscaping and infrastructure works, ten affordable homes, at least 40 per cent improvement on carbon emissions from Building Regulations and 100 per cent of the dwellings will have access to fast-charging electric vehicle charging.”

The 32 properties will consist of ten, two-bed houses, ten three-bed houses and two four-bed houses.

Included in the 32 properties are also affordable properties for the development which consist of two one-bed flats, two two-bed flats, two two-bed houses and four three-bed houses.

All the properties that are being proposed are being designed as two-story developments.

The proposal has been met an objection from a member of the public.

Mrs Kerry Kuszel wrote: