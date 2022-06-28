Plans for new build house in Newick revised

On Wednesday (July 6), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is expected to consider an application to build a three-bedroom house on land between Oldaker Road and Church Road.

The proposal, which would fall within the village’s conservation area and close-by to two listed properties, has seen a number of objections raised by local residents who argue the scheme would have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding area.

Objections have also been raised by Newick Parish Council, a spokesman for which said: “It is recognised that a location within a conservation area is not immune to development, however any such developments should bring with it significant benefit and be of a design that is respectful of the area and its surroundings.

Proposed plot for the new home in Newick

“The provision of one three-bedroom house of bland design that reduces the rural nature of the surrounding area and impacts upon the older buildings within the remainder of the Conservation Area, particularly the Grade II listed buildings on immediately adjacent ground, brings no benefit to the village of Newick.

“On the contrary, it only brings benefit to the applicant to the detriment of the village.”

The scheme comes after previous proposals to develop the site were refused by the committee in August last year. That previous scheme (for a four-bedroom home) had been recommended for approval by officers, but was refused due to councillor concerns around its access and potential to create an overdevelopment of the site.

As with the previous scheme, officers are recommending the proposals be approved as the scheme is considered acceptable under local planning policies.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “A refusal on the ground of loss of amenity, overdevelopment and road safety would be very difficult to counter at appeal, particularly as the Highways Authority and the Conservation officer support the proposal.

“It is considered that proposed development is acceptable, meets all relevant national and local plan policies and will make a small contribution to the District Council’s housing target.