Plans to create a natural burial ground near Barcombe are set to go in front of Lewes councillors next week.

On Wednesday (April 19), Lewes District Council’s planning committee is set to consider proposals to begin using land at Burtenshaw Farm in Spithurst Road as a site for natural burials.

In such burials, the deceased’s body is buried within a biodegradable wicker or cardboard casket, with a memorial tree then planted on the site of the grave.

If approved, around 2.7 hectares of grazing land would be used as the burial ground — a site council planning officers would take at least 60 years to fill.

Barcombe application site

While recommended for approval, the proposals have seen objections raised by a number of local residents. The objectors’ concerns include the loss of agricultural land, the burials causing a local disturbance and an increase in visitors causing risk to highway safety.

These concerns are not shared by council planning officers, however. Planning officers say the land is not considered to be of high agricultural value (as its thick clay base makes it unsuitable for arable crops) and are also of the opinion that the activities associated with the ceremonies would be deep enough into the site to avoid disruption.

According to council papers, the application is motivated by the applicant’s desire to reduce the number of livestock on the farm for environmental reasons.