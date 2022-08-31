Plans for new £57million Burgess Hill secondary school unveiled

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, from West Sussex County Council, is for an ultra-low carbon school for up to 900 children on the Brookleigh housing development – formerly known as Northern Arc.

Nigel Jupp, the county council’s cabinet member for learning and skills, said: “This new secondary school will provide a high quality of education for children in the area and help meet the need for additional school places in the Burgess Hill area.

“By investing to create this innovative school we are demonstrating our commitment to reducing our environmental impact by cutting carbon emissions and focussing on sustainable projects.”

The school will form part of an ‘all-through’ primary and secondary school which will be run by The University of Brighton Academies Trust.

It will be called The Bedelands Academy.

While the county council is developing the secondary school, the primary school is being created by Homes England, which also contributed £18.159m to the £57.06m project.

A design statement submitted with the application said the new school would include a special support centre for children with special educational needs and disability (SEND).

Artist's impression of proposed new secondary school for Burgess Hill in the Brookleigh development north of the town

Describing the school as ‘a transformative project’, the statement added: “The proposed school has been designed to promote well-being and educational attainment for all learners who use the building and create a project with a low environmental impact.

“The scheme also demonstrates a significant contribution to [the county council’s] commitment to being Net Zero Carbonby 2030.”

The aim is for the school to achieve Passivhaus certification, which sets the standard for low-carbon emissions, use of sustainable energy, and helping to reduce the impact of climate change.

The spokesman added that the scheme had been ‘designed to protect, conserve and enhance the rich biodiversity found on the site’.

Once complete, the building will be made up of two teaching wings joined together by communal spaces.

There will also be a multi-use indoor sports hall, outdoor sports pitches and recreational areas as well as green spaces for outdoor learning.