Plans for new signs at Chichester New Look refused

Plans have been for new signs at the New Look store in the city have been refused by Chichester District Council.

The plans would have seen two new aluminium non-illuminated signs hang on the side of the store at the Corn Exchange on East Street.

The size of the signs would have been be 900mm x 625mm and will be finished in the colour white with black ‘New Look’ lettering on either side of the sign.

The application was met with an objection by Chichester City Council.

In a statement the council said: “The proposed signage is contrary to the relevant advertisement design guidance and would detract from the character and appearance of this important listed frontage and the city centre conservation area.

No other work has been planned for the store which opened in December 2021.