Plans for staff accommodation at Tangmere Airfield Nurseries withdrawn

Plans for staff accommodation and welfare facilities for horticultural workers at Tangmere Airfield Nurseries have been withdrawn.

Tangmere Airfield Nurseries Ltd.’s proposal would have seen the construction 15 new staff accommodation units on land adjacent to the existing glasshouse and within the boundary of the nursery site.

Each new unit would have been built to accommodate four people with full staff welfare facilities; including: a kitchen, toilets, and launderette also being provided.

A request to withdraw the application was put in place and was formally withdrawn on August 31.

In a statement Developer John Hall said: "Further to my email on 24th August 2022 agreeing to an extension of time for the planning application: TG/21/03231/FUL.

“The Directors of Tangmere Airfield Nurseries Ltd. have instructed me to inform you that they wish to withdraw the application.”

In a statement Tangmere Parish Council said that they had ‘no objections’ to the plans.