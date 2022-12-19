Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Plans for temporary buildings at Nuffield Hospital Chichester approved

Plans for two new temporary buildings at Nuffield Hospital have been approved.

By Sam Pole
7 hours ago
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 6:15pm
Plans for two new temporary buildings at Nuffield Hospital have been approved.
Plans for two new temporary buildings at Nuffield Hospital have been approved.

The proposed Portakabin buildings will be of a temporary basis at the hospital on Broyle Road and will be used as additional office and toilet space.

The units will be in place at the hospital for 260 weeks and will be used to relocate some of the hospitals internal functions.

Hide Ad

Seven car parking spaces will also be lost at the hospital due to the temporary works.

Most Popular

The application had, however, raised some concerns among the local population.

Hide Ad

Mr John Heyworth of Norwich Road said: “I would like to urge the hospital to communicate about works they undertake; to be sympathetic to local residents.

"The recent electrical substation works the hospital commissioned has been excessive.

Hide Ad

"This development does seem to be in the way of the scanning unit works, if not the development itself.”

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/02207/FUL

PortakabinChichester District Council